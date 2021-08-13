Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €114.40 ($134.59).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €122.65 ($144.29) on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €118.94.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

