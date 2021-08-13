Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €29.09 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.79. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

