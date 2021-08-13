Berenberg Bank Raises Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Price Target to GBX 1,995

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hill & Smith stock opened at GBX 1,746 ($22.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,549.76. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,842 ($24.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

