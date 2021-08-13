Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €87.06 ($102.42) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

