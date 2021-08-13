Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.