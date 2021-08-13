Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,234. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

