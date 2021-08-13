BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

