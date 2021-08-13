BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $197,254.64 and $167.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.48 or 0.00894165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00114276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

