Big Data Protocol Price Up 30.4% Over Last Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $785,652.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 29,551,356 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars.

