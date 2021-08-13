Bintex Futures Hits Market Cap of $119,602.64 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $119,602.64 and approximately $415,275.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

