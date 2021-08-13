Biofrontera (BFRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%.
Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.
