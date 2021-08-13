BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Announces Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.

BIOLASE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 117,538,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328,016. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

