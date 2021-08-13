BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLFS. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 12,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,190. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.