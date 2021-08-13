BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.34.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,851.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,234 shares of company stock worth $8,468,525 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

