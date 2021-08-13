BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

Shares of BLFS traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,190. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

