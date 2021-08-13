BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BPCR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,619. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £13.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.97.
About BioPharma Credit
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.