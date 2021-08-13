BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPCR traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 0.99 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,619. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £13.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.97.

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

