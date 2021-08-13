Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 127.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

