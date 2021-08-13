Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 3.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.34. 19,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,038,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

