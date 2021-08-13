Bitblocks Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,095.21 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $490,095.21 and approximately $357.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,357.90 or 0.99714125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00031806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00072696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

