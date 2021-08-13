BitcoinHD Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00004687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

