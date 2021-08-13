BitZ Token (BZ) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One BitZ Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitZ Token has a market cap of $23.23 million and $3.24 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitZ Token has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00896970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043734 BTC.

BitZ Token Profile

BitZ Token is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

BitZ Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

