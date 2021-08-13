Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $180,258.86 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 84.7% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $180,258.86 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00382597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

