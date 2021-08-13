BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

