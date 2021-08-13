BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $918.54 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $922.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $880.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

