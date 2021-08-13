BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $916.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $880.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $922.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

