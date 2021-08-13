Blake Bath Sells 8,750 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 660.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

