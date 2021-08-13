Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. 4,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,890. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

