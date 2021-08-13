Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $21.98. 3,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,890. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $596.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

