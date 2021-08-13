bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

BLUE opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

