BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.13.
TSE CCL.B opened at C$72.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$46.22 and a 1 year high of C$75.19.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
