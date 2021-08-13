BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.13.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$72.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$46.22 and a 1 year high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 in the last ninety days.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

