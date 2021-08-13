BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HST. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.