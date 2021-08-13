Bo Møller Stensgaard Purchases 135,000 Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

LON:JAY opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.89 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bluejay Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.09.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

