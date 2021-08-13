Bo Møller Stensgaard Purchases 135,000 Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) insider Bo Møller Stensgaard acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).
LON:JAY opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.89 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bluejay Mining plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.09.
