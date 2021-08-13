Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Action List Buy

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$59.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$52.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.22.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.61 on Friday, reaching C$47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 317,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,490. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.88. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

