Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOMN opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

