Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BOMN opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
