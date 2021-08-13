Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 28,049 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

