Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Premier worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

PINC stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

