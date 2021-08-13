Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $42.90 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $42,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $188.40. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

