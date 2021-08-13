Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of IDACORP worth $38,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $106.33 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

