Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Williams-Sonoma worth $33,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $163.50 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

