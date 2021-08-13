Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 130,103 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.38% of RPM International worth $43,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.