Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 6,976 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $46,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.