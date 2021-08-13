Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,782,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 195,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,845. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

