Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

