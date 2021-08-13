Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

