Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,144. The company has a market cap of $125.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

