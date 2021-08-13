Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYDGF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

BYDGF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.42.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

