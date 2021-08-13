BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 48,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

