BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

