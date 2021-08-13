Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 108.81% and a negative net margin of 3,255.36%.

BBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 858,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,591. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.19. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Brickell Biotech news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy bought 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 254,821 shares of company stock worth $174,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brickell Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Brickell Biotech worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

