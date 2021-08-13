Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.88.

BFAM opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $125.03 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

